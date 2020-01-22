PK-U19 Vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Pakistan Under-19s will take on Zimbabwe Under-19s in the 14th match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 on Wednesday, January 22. The match will take place at the Witrand Cricket Field in Potchefstroom. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Pakistan Under-19s have had a great start to the tournament as they thrashed Scotland Under-19s by 7 wickets in the tournament opener. Pakistan bowlers ran riot as they ran through Scotland's batting-line up and bowled them out for a paltry 75. They chased down the target in 11.4 overs. They will look to secure a win in this fixture and consolidate their position in the tournament.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe Under-19s are coming on the back of a loss against Bangladesh Under-19s in their first game where they lost by 9 wickets. In a rain-curtailed match, Zimbabwe's batting collapsed as they could post only 137 in 28.1 overs which the Bangla Tigers chased comfortably. Zimbabwe will have to improve their game considerably to put up a fight against the Boys in green. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Squads

Pakistan Under-19s Squad: Rohail Nazir (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram, Fahad Munir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tahir Hussain, Abdul Bangalzai, Abu Huraira, Arish Ali Khan, Aamir Khan.

Zimbabwe Under-19s Squad: Dion Myers (Captain), Dane Schadendorf (Wicket-keeper), Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Milton Shumba, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Luke Oldknow, Taurayi Tugwete, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Brandon James, Priviledge Chesa, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim.

PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rohail Nazir (Captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani

Batsmen: Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, Milton Shumba

Bowlers: Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim (Vice-captain), Sakhumuzi Ndlela

All-Rounders: Tahir Hussain, Wesley Madhevere, Dion Myers

Pakistan Under-19s start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER