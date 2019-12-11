PK-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The second ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan Women and England Women’s cricket team will be played at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for Thursday, December 12. The match will start at 7:00 AM IST.

PK-W vs EN-W preview

England Women have made a winning start to the series, defeating Pakistan Women by 75 runs in the first game. A maiden ODI century by Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont's 7th ODI century, set up England's victory. The openers put on 188-run stand between them and once again look to do the same in the 2nd ODI.

Pakistan will be banking on their openers to give them a great start this time around. Skipper Bismah Maroof and Umaima Sohail will once be the key factor in the Pakistan batting line-up, while Aliya Riaz will continue to put in an impressive performance. The ODI series will form a part of the ongoing 2017–20 ICC Women's Championship.

PK-W squad: Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Diana Baig, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen (wk), Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Kaynat Hafeez

EN-W squad: Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Kirstie Gordon, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

PK-W vs EN-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Amy Ellen Jones

All-rounders – Heather Knight (C), Bismah Maroof (VC), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver

Batswomen – Tammy Beaumont, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Nashra Sandhu

PK-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction

England women are favourites to win the match but expect Pakistan women to spring in surprise.

