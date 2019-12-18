PK-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Pakistan Women will play against England Women on Thursday, December 19, 2019. This will be the 2nd of the 3-match T20I series. Let us look at the PK-W vs EN-W Dream11 preview, predictions, top picks, schedule and other details of the match.
Both the teams played their first game on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Batting first, England scored a competitive total of 154. However, Pakistan were bowled out for 125 in reply. England won the match by 29 runs.
Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Date: Thursday, December 19, 2019
Time: 7.30 AM (IST)
Amy Jones scored 53 runs in the previous match, while Natalie Sciver was unbeaten on 31. Sophie Ecclestone took 3 wickets, while conceding 21 runs only. Bismah Maroof scored 60 against England, while Nida Dar took 2 wickets while conceding 30 runs only.
Pakistan: Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Umaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nida Dar, Anam Amin
England: Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Tamsin Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson
Captain: Heather Knight
Vice-captain: Bismah Maroof
Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones
Batsmen: Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan
All Rounders: Sidra Nawaz, Freya Davies
Bowlers: Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn
England are likely to win the match against Pakistan.
