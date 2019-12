PK-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Squads, Top Picks And Team News

Pakistan Women will go head to head against England Women in the three-match T20 series at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The match is scheduled to start by 7:30 AM. These teams recently met each other for three One Day international matches as part of the ICC Women’s Championship. In those three ODIs, Pakistan Women lost two matches against England Women and a match was cancelled due to interruption of rain.

PK-W vs EN-W Dream11: Key players and previous clashes

In their recent clash, Pakistan Women restricted the England Women to 327 runs off 300 balls. They lost only four wickets. Meanwhile, Pakistan Women collapsed after scoring 200 runs. The key players in the Pakistan side are Bismah Maroof, Nahida Khan, Rameen Shamim and Nida Dar. On the other hand, the key players in England side are TT Beaumont, HC Knight, S Glenn and A Shrubsole.

PK-W vs EN-W Dream11: squads

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Diana Baig, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen (wk), Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Kaynat Hafeez

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Kirstie Gordon, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

Pakistan opener Nahida Khan looks ahead at the three-T20I series between Pakistan and England#PakWvEngW pic.twitter.com/1tIXvHvS4S — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2019

PK-W vs EN-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicket-keeper: Amy Ellen Jones

Batswomen: Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Javeria Khan

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim

