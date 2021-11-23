PK-W Vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Update

Thailand Women are all set to lock horns with Pakistan Women in match number 6 of the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier at the Takashiga Cricket Club in Harare on Tuesday. Both teams earlier started their campaigns on November 21, where Thailand emerged victorious over Zimbabwe, whereas Pakistan had to suffer a loss to the Bangladesh Women. Thailand defeated Zimbabwe by eight runs by defending a target of 248 runs, while Pakistan had to suffer a three-wickets loss, after setting a target of 202 runs in the first innings. Heading into Tuesday’s match Thailand women would look to continue the winning momentum, while the Pakistan women look to turn things around from them after suffering a disappointing loss in their opening match.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women: Dream11 predictions

PK-W predicted playing XI- Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Khan (c), Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

TL-W predicted playing XI- Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Thipatcha Putthawong, Rosenan Kanoh

PK-W vs TL-W Fantasy XI- Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Javeria Khan, Iram Javed, Nattakan Chantam (vc), Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Anam Amin, Nattaya Boochatham, Nashra Sandhu

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women: Pitch report

The surface at the Takashiga Cricket Club is expected to be a balanced one, as the average 1st innings score on the wicket is around 233 runs. With the wicket expected to stay throughout the match, teams chasing a target have a good record of winning matches at this venue.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women: Top Picks. Fantasy Tips

Nida Dar was the top scorer for Pakistan in their previous match, as she amassed a total of 87 runs during the match. Aliya Riaz also scored 61 unbeaten runs on a losing cause for Pakistan, and both batters will be top picks for the fantasy team of Tuesday’s match. At the same time, Nattakkan CHantam would be the top pick from Thailand, as she scored 48 runs in the previous match against Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Thailand wicketkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai will also be a top pick for her knock of 47 runs in the previous game.

Image: icc-cricket.com