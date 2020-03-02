PK W Vs TL W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

The upcoming 9th Group B and 19th overall match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between Pakistan Women and Thailand Women. The PK W vs TL W live match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on March 3. The action will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here is our PK W vs TL W Dream11 team, PK W vs TL W Dream11 prediction, PK W vs TL W playing 11 and PK W vs TL W match prediction that will bring you the best PK W vs TL W live match results.

PK W vs TL W Dream11 prediction: PK W vs TL W live match preview

The ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is the seventh edition of the tournament. Hosts Australia are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in the West Indies in 2018. The tournament is being played between February 21 and March 8 across six different venues of Australia. Pakistan Women are already out of the semi-final race, as they lost two of their three matches so far. Meanwhile, Thailand Women are yet to open their account on the points table as they suffered three crushing defeats in their three matches prior to the PK W vs TL W live match.

PK W vs TL W Dream11 Prediction: Squads from which PK W vs TL W playing 11 will be selected

Here is the info from which the PK vs TL W playing 11 will be formed -

PK W vs TL W Dream11 Prediction: PK W vs TL W Dream11 team - Pakistan Women squad

Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (w), Iram Javed, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Syeda Aroob Shah, Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem.

PK W vs TL W Dream11 Prediction: PK W vs TL W Dream11 team - Thailand Women

Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (w), Naruemol Chaiwai, Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Chanida Sutthiruang, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Suleeporn Laomi, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Soraya Lateh, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suwanan Khiaoto.

PK W vs TL W Dream11 Prediction: PK W vs TL W Dream11 team

Here is the PK W vs TL W Dream11 team that is expected to give you maximum points in the PK W vs TL W live match -

Wicketkeeper – Sidra Nawaz (vc)

All-rounder – Nattaya Boochatham, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar

Batswomen – Javeria Khan (c), Nattakan Chantam, Muneeba Ali, Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Bowlers – Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Suleeporn Laomi

PK W vs TL W Dream11 Prediction: PK W vs TL W match prediction

Pakistan Women start off as favourites to win the PK W vs TL W live match as per the PK W vs TL W match prediction and PK W vs TL W Dream11 team.

Please note that the above PK W vs TL W Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The PK W vs TL W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

