Pakistan Women Vs Thailand Women Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Pakistan Women take on Thailand Women in the Group B 19th match of the ICC T20 World Cup game on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. The game commences at 9:30 AM IST. Here are the Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women live streaming and PK W vs TL W live match details.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women live streaming: PK W vs TL W live match Women's T20 World Cup preview

The match between Pakistan Women and Thailand Women is a dead rubber considering that both teams cannot qualify for the semi-final. Thailand Women have not won a single game in the competition, while Pakistan have won only a single game in the tournament. Both Pakistan and Thailand would look to end the Women’s T20 World Cup on a high.

Final days of training at the #T20WorldCup in Sydney. Ready to take on Pakistan tomorrow. #LetsGoThailand #EmergingThailand pic.twitter.com/2ruxU4pYb4 — Cricket Thailand (@ThailandCricket) March 2, 2020

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women live streaming: PK W vs TL live stream online in India

The PK W vs TL W live score telecast in India will be on the Star Sports Network. The PK W vs TL W live match will be broadcasted in both Hindi and English. You can also catch the Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women live streaming on Hotstar and Jio TV. For PK W vs TL W live score and PK W vs TL W live match updates and highlights, you can also log onto ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages and the website for the Women's T20 World Cup. The PK W vs TL W live stream online will be followed by highlights on the pages of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at Sydney Showground Stadium has something for the bowlers as well as the batswomen. The pitch offers turn for the slow bowlers and change in pace will be a key on this wicket. The team winning the toss would look to bat first and defend the target in the Women's T20 World Cup match.

PK W vs TL live stream online: Weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperature is set to deviate between 22-25 degrees Celsius and the humidity is set to be around 63%. It's going to be cloudy in Sydney and there's a possibility of rain. Fast bowlers will be in action due to overcast conditions in the Women's T20 World Cup match.

