PK-W Vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update

Pakistan Women team will lock horns with the West Indies Women team in the third & final ODI of the ongoing bilateral series at National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. The ongoing West indies women vs Pakistan Women ODI series saw the visitors taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series having registered 45 & 37 run wins. Meanwhile, Pakistan would be hoping to salvage pride by winning the dead-rubber contest. The Women In Green failed to bank on their home advantage as a result of which they ended up conceding the series.

Ahead of the West Indies women vs Pakistan Women, here's all you need to know about the Dream11 Prediction, fantasy tips, Playing XI, pitch report & more.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Stafanie Taylor

Vice-captain: Anam Amin

Wicket-keeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Aliya Riaz, Stefanie Taylor, Javeria Khan, Shemaine Campbelle

Bowlers: Anam Amin, Anisa Mohammad, Sadia Iqbal

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu

PK-W vs WI-W Pitch Report

Even though the Karachi wicket is a batting wicket, the pitch is reportedly expected to slow down as the contest progresses and therefore, the team winning the toss would prefer to bat first.

PK-W vs WI-W Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Kycia Knight, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammad, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

Here's the PK-W vs WI-W fantasy team for the 3rd ODI.

Muneeba Ali, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Deandra Dottin, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Anam Amin (vc), Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammad

Aliya Riaz: Riaz has amassed 49 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 75.38.

Hayley Matthews: In two matches, the Caribbean all-rounder has managed to score 83 runs averaging 41.5 and scalping seven wickets at an economy of three.

Anam Amin: Anam has been consistent in the ODI series with the ball in hand as she has managed to register seven scalps at an economy of 2.84.

Deandra Dottin: The Windies batter is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing ODI series having amassed 166 runs from two outings averaging 83 and a strike rate of 84.69.