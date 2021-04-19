PKC Vs BAA Dream11: Pakistan CC Vs Bangladesh Austria Prediction And Team News

Pakistan CC take on Bangladesh Austria in the first match of the FanCode ECS T10 Vienna on Monday. The domestic league match is set to be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on 19th April with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PKC vs BAA Dream11 Team, top picks along with other details of this match.

The Pakistan CC vs Bangladesh Austria will be the first match of the tournament as both teams prepare to square on each other at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The FanCode ECS T10 Vienna will have eight teams competing in the tournament with the finals scheduled to be played in the first week of May next month.

Pakistan CC will head into the match under the leadership of Arsalan Arif and will expect the wicketkeeper-captain in helping the team register their first win of the tournament. Bangladesh Austria on the other hand will be captained by Rakib Islam. They will rely on the likes of Hassan Ashfaq to strike the ball for all one and also be handy with the ball claiming vital wickets throughout the series.

Weather and Pitch Report

During the timing of the match, there are 47 % chances of rain as the temperature is predicted to be in the region of 8°C on Monday with 74 % humidity predicted in the region. Moving on the pitch, the 22-yard strip at the Seebarn Cricket Ground has traditionally been a batting-friendly surface as the batter have been managing to score huge runs in the previous edition of the tournament, With the batters likely to score more, we expect the bowlers to take some advantage of the wind and have moved the ball around in the latter stage of the match.

PKC vs BAA Dream11 Team: PKC vs BAA best Team

Wicketkeeper - S. Khan, A. Naeem

Batsman - Z. Arif, A. Kalam, S. Khalil, I. Hossain

All-Rounders - H. Ashfaq (C), N.S. Hassan (VC)

Bowlers - R. Islam, S. Hayat, G. Singh

PKC vs BAA Dream11 Prediction

We expect both the teams to play out a thrilling encounter and predict Bangladesh Austria to edge out a narrow win against Pakistan CC on Monday.

Note: The above PKC vs BAA Dream11 prediction, PKC vs BAA Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PKC vs BAA Dream11 Team and PKC vs BAA Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.