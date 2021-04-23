PKC Vs INV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 19 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Pakistan CC and Indian Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, April 23. Here is our PKC vs INV Dream11 prediction, PKC vs INV Dream11 team, PKC vs INV best team and PKC vs INV player record.

PKC vs INV match preview

Pakistan CC are currently on the 6th spot with 2 wins from 4 matches and will be desperate o win the contest and move up the points table. They played their previous match versus Vienna Afghan and went onto lose that match by 11 runs. They will be looking to put the loss behind and go onto win the upcoming contest and move up the points table.

Indian Vienna will be playing their second match of the day versus Pakistan CC before which they face Vienna CC in their first fixture of the day. They enter into these two matches on the back of a win versus inform Vienna Danube in their previous match. They defeated Vienna Danube by 3 runs in a very hard-fought battle and will be hoping to keep up the momentum in two matches.

PKC vs INV weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PKC vs INV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PKC vs INV player record

Amir Naeem and Mirza Ahsan have been in fantastic form for Pakistan CC and will look to continue their fine form with the bat when their team takes on Indian Vienna CC in the upcoming contest. For Indian Vienna Mehar Cheema and Kunal Joshi have done well with the bat and will look to continue their fine form in the two matches.

PKC vs INV best team

PKC vs INV Dream11 prediction

As per our PKC vs INV Dream11 prediction, INV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PKC vs INV player record and as a result, the PKC vs INV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PKC vs INV Dream11 team and PKC vs INV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

