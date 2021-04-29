PKC Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Top Fantasy Picks And Preview

Match 37 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Pakistan CC and Salzburg at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Thursday, April 29. Here is our PKC vs SAL Dream11 prediction, PKC vs SAL Dream11 team, PKC vs SAL best team and PKC vs SAL player record.

Match preview for PKC vs SAL Dream11 prediction

Pakistan CC are currently third on the points table in Group A after losing their first match on Wednesday. They lost their previous match to Vienna Afghan by 7 wickets in a very low-scoring encounter. Aqib Iqbal top-scored for the team with 22 runs and apart from him no other batsmen in the playing XI managed to score big runs despite getting starts. They and will look to put the loss behind and come up with a better performance versus Salzburg in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Salzburg was crushed by Indian Vienna by 10 wickets in a very low-scoring match. Batting first, Salzburg could only manage 68 runs for the loss of 4 wickets from 10 overs. Opener Zeeshan Goraya was the only major contributor with 27 runs. Indian Vienna opener Mehar Cheema sent Salzburg bowlers for a leather hunt, smashing an unbeaten 55 runs of just 17 balls to take the team to a comfortable win. This is a do-or-die match for Pakistan CC and Salzburg and expect both teams to produce cracker of a contest.

PKC vs SAL weather report

The condition will be cloudy during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PKC vs SAL pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PKC vs SAL player record

Amir Naeem and Mirza Ahsan failed to provide a start to the Pakistan CC team in the previous match. But in this upcoming crunch match, both batters will look to put up a better performance and set a platform for rest of the batters to score quick runs at the end. For Salzburg, Zeeshan Goraya played really well in their match versus Indian Vienna and he will be expected to once again be among the runs versus Pakistan CC.

PKC vs SAL Dream11 team

PKC vs SAL Dream11 prediction

As per our PKC vs SAL Dream11 prediction, PKC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PKC vs SAL player record and as a result, the PKC vs SAL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PKC vs SAL Dream11 team and PKC vs SAL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

