PKC Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 23 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Pakistan CC and Salzburg at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Saturday, April 24. Here is our PKC vs SAL Dream11 prediction, PKC vs SAL Dream11 team, PKC vs SAL best team and PKC vs SAL player record.

PKC vs SAL match preview

Pakistan CC are currently third on the points table with 3 wins and 3 loss from 6 matches played in the tournament so far. Their previous match was versus Indian Vienna CC which they comfortably won by 19 runs and will look to put up yet another splendid performance versus Salzburg in the upcoming match.

This is the second match of the day for Salzburg after taking on Bangladesh Austria in their first match of the day. They opened their campaign versus Vienna Afghan but ended up losing the match by golden ball rule after scores were tied following completion of 40 overs. However, they bounced back to win the next match versus Vienna CC by 44 runs. They will look to carry on the winning momentum in both matches and climb up the points table.

PKC vs SAL weather report

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 7 km/h with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PKC vs SAL pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PKC vs SAL player record

Amir Naeem and Naveed Sadiq have performed really well with bat and ball for Pakistan CC and the duo will be expected to once again perform really well versus Salzburg in the upcoming match. Mubashar Ali and Zeeshan Goraya have bowled well for Salzburg in two matches and will look to continue to be among wickets versus Pakistan CC

PKC vs SAL best team

PKC vs SAL Dream11 prediction

As per our PKC vs SAL Dream11 prediction, PKC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PKC vs SAL player record and as a result, the PKC vs SAL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PKC vs SAL Dream11 team and PKC vs SAL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

