PKC Vs VID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 12 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Pakistan CC and Vienna Danube at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, April 21. Here is our PKC vs VID Dream11 prediction, PKC vs VID Dream11 team, PKC vs VID best team and PKC vs VID player record.

PKC vs VID match preview

This is the second match of the day for Pakistan CC who play Vienna Afghan in their first match of the day. Pakistan CC, on the other hand, have just 1 win under their belt from the three matches played in the tournament so far. Pakistan CC opened their campaign with a 5-run loss to Bangladesh Austria but they bounced back and defeated Vienna CC by 2 runs in their next match. However, on Tuesday, they lost their match to Cricketers CC by 6 wickets and will be eyeing to win both the matches on Wednesday.

Vienna Danube have 5 points to show from 3 matches with two wins. They started their campaign with a 7-wicket win over Vienna CC before their second match versus Bangladesh Austria was abandoned due to rain. They defeated Cricketer CC by 9 wickets as per the DLS method and managed to keep hold of the top spot. This is their only match of the day and will look to continue their winning momentum by winning it.

PKC vs VID weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with showers coming down in between the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite partly shower during the match, teams will stand a chance to play full quota of overs.

PKC vs VID pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PKC vs VID player record

Naveed Sadiq has been the top performer with the ball for Pakistan CC with 6 wickets in the competition and he will be expected to be among wicket in the upcoming match. For Vienna Danube, Abdul Rahman is the leading wicket-taker with 3 wickets and will be leading the bowling line and help the team maintain the top spot.

PKC vs VID best team

PKC vs VID Dream11 prediction

As per our PKC vs VID Dream11 prediction, VID will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PKC vs VID player record and as a result, the PKC vs VID best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PKC vs VID Dream11 team and PKC vs VID Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

