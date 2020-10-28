PKCC Vs CTT Dream11 Prediction, Team Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Pakcelona CC will battle it out with Catalunya Tigers CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 28. The match between these two teams will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our PKCC vs CTT match prediction and PKCC vs CTT Dream11 team. PKCC vs CTT live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona BCC Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

PKCC vs CTT live: PKCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams are currently placed in the middle of the points table and are almost out of contention for a place in the knockout stages. PKCC and CTT are level on points, but it is the net run rate that has proved to be the difference between both teams. PKCC are 6th on the points table, while CTT are placed just above them on 5th spot.

This is the second match of the day for CTT, while for PKCC this is the only match of the day.

Also Read: CTT Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

PKCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PKCC vs CTT Dream11 team

PKCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: PKCC squad for PKCC vs CTT Dream11 team

Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, MD Rahul, Sadikur Rahman, Hussain Aminul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, Shahedur Rahman, Ajamal Naseri, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Rahman Ahababur Priok, MD Shafiullah, Soyful Islam, Salman Ahmed

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona CTT Vs HCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

PKCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: CTT squad for PKCC vs CTT Dream11 team

Tahir Ilyas(wk), Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Sufian Ansar, Umair Aftab, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Asim Ashraf, Shahzaib Akram, Hardeep Singh, Zain Ul Abiddin

Also Read: HCC Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

PKCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PKCC vs CTT Dream11 team

I Nazir

U Aftab

S Khan

G Sarwar

PKCC vs CTT match prediction: PKCC vs CTT Dream11 team

PKCC vs CTT live: PKCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction

As per our PKCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction, PKCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PKCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction, top picks and PKCC vs CTT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PKCC vs CTT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.