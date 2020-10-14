PKCC Vs FCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Pakcelona Cricket Club will battle it out against Fateh Cricket Club in the final match of the day in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 14. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our PKCC vs FCC match prediction, PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team and the probable PKCC vs FCC playing 11. The PKCC vs FCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

PKCC vs FCC Live: PKCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Ahead of the PKCC vs FCC live match, FCC escaped with a hard-fought win against Bengali Cricket Club. After both teams were level on scores, the match was decided by the ‘Golden Ball’ rule, which states that the team batting second gets an additional delivery off which they must score two runs to win. Fateh CC won the match after Bengali CC only scored one run off the extra ball. FCC will hope to extend their winning streak in tonight’s game. For PKCC, this will be the first match and they will look to get going in the tournament with a win over Fateh CC.

PKCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team

PKCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: PKCC squad for PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team

Muhammad Adnan, Ajaz Arif, Ameer Hamza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Mohammad Noman Riaz, Asad Ali, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Mansab Ali, Muhammad Faiz-Ul-Hassan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Ramzan, Saleem Haider, Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Iftikhar, Raja Shahzad, Ramiz Mehmood, Nouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Moazzam Javed, Tanveer Shah, Syed Abu Hussain

PKCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: FCC squad for PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team

Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Singh Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manvir Singh, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh

PKCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team

Manjinder Singh Lovely

Randip Singh Daid

A Azam

N Rukhsar

PKCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team

PKCC vs FCC live: PKCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PKCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction, FCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PKCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction, PKCC vs FCC top picks and PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PKCC vs FCC match prediction and PKCC vs FCC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

