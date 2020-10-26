PKCC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Pakcelona CC will battle it out against Kings CC in Match No.41 of ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 26. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our PKCC vs KCC match prediction, PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team.and PKCC vs KCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

PKCC vs KCC live: PKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This is a very crucial match for both Pakcelona CC and Kings CC. PKCC are currently 6th on the points table of the Group A and a win in this match will put them in contention for a spot in the knockout stage. PKCC will be coming into the match following a win over Bengali CC in their previous match.

On the other hand, KCC, are at the top half of the table and a win here will not only help them consolidate their position but give their net run rate a much-needed boost. A cracking encounter is on cards as both teams look to field their best players in the PKCC vs KCC playing 11

PKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team

PKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: PKCC squad for PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team

Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, MD Rahul, Sadikur Rahman, Hussain Aminul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, Shahedur Rahman, Ajamal Naseri, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Rahman Ahababur Priok, MD Shafiullah, Soyful Islam, Salman Ahmed

PKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team

Ishtiaq Nazir, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Rameez Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Khurram Javeed, Shahid Iqbal, Adeel Ahmed, Syed Abu Bakar Hussain, Muhammad Ramzan, Mansab Ali, Ali Imran, Saleem Haider, Muhammad Faiz-ul-Hassan, Moazzam Javed, Tanveer Hussain Shah, Ajaz Arif, Muhammad Asif Butt, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Iftikhar, Nouman Rukhsar, Adalat Ali, Jahanzaib Asghar

PKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team

Ishtiaq Nazir

Kamrul Islam Foysol

Shahzad Khan

Jubed Miah

PKCC vs KCC match prediction: PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team

PKCC vs KCC live: PKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, KCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, PKCC vs KCC top picks and PKCC vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PKCC vs KCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket

