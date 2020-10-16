PKCC Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Pakcelona Cricket Club (PKCC) and United Cricket Club Girona (UCC) will face off in the 19th league match of ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 16. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our PKCC vs UCC match prediction, PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team, and the probable PKCC vs UCC playing 11. The PKCC vs UCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

PKCC vs UCC live: PKCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction and preview

The ECS T10 is known for its blockbuster fast-paced cricket matches. Fans are in for a yet another exciting clash as Pakcelona CC take on United CC on Friday. The Group A fixture is vital for both sides as they look to rise up the points table.

Having played only one match in the competition so far. Pakcelona are placed at the third spot because of their convincing win. The team has a healthy net run rate of 3.10. United CC have appeared in two matches so far and have a single win to their name and are positioned at the fourth spot.

🏏🇪🇸 3️⃣ weeks of LIVE CRICKET continues 👉 day 5️⃣ with Fateh CC facing Bangladesh Kings in European Cricket Series Barcelona. Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/jRphZfiIsF — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 16, 2020

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Set To Miss Out On Their Best Player Ever Against Mumbai

PKCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team

PKCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: PKCC squad for PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team

Muhammad Adnan, Ajaz Arif, Ameer Hamza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Mohammad Noman Riaz, Asad Ali, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Mansab Ali, Muhammad Faiz-Ul-Hassan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Ramzan, Saleem Haider, Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Iftikhar, Raja Shahzad, Ramiz Mehmood, Nouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Moazzam Javed, Tanveer Shah, Syed Abu Hussain

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle Has Message For All His Fans After Smashing Half-century On Comeback: Watch

PKCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: UCC squad for PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team

Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Muhammad Sheraz, Hikmat Khan, Amar Shakoor Jan, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Khalid Ahmadi, Raja Umer Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Abid Mahboob, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Shabbir, Shafat Ali Syed, Harvinder Singh, Suleman Akhtar Lodhi, Paramvir Singh, Sachin, Imran Ishaque Shahid, Shakil Ahmed, Muhammad Shakeel, Adil Ali, Mirza Basharat Aziz, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Rajwinder Singh, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Syed Faisal Hussain, Kamran Muhammad.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Siraj Trolled Heavily By Bangalore Fans After Costly Spell Against Punjab

PKCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team

A. Babarkrkhail

M. Ehsan

I. Nazir

Q. Zulfiqar

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Uses Popular Film Character To Make Fun Of Virat Kohli's Nickname: Watch

PKCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: M. Ehsan (captain)

Batsmen: A. Babarkrkhail, K. Ahmadi, I. Nazir (vice-captain), M. Adnan

All-rounders: S. Khan, Q. Zulfiqar, S. Khan

Bowlers: M. Sheraz, R. Khailiq-Ur-Rehman, H. Khan-li

PKCC vs UCC live: PKCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PKCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, PKCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PKCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, PKCC vs UCC top picks and PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PKCC vs UCC match prediction and PKCC vs UCC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.