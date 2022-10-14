PKL Star Raider Naveen Breaks Internet With Effortless Acrobatics To Evade Tackle; Watch

Defending champions Dabang Delhi has made an unbeaten start to their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) campaign winning their opening three matches so far. After comfortably beating U Mumba and Gujarat Giants in their opening two PKL matches, the third match against UP Yoddhas was a nail-biting contest in which they emerged victorious 44-42. Dabang Delhi skipper Naveen Kumar Goyat led the team from the front in terms of scoring, but the match will be remembered for his moment of magic during the second half.

Pro Kabaddi League: Naveen Kumar Goyat's insane athleticism stuns fans

With Dabang Delhi trailing 30-34, Naveen Kumar evaded a tackle from the defender from the opponent's camp with a stunning leap over his head. The defender tried to stop Naveen by looking to grip his knees, however, Naveen somersaulted past him and return to the mid-line without much trouble. Dabang Delhi will next face Telugu Titans at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 15.

Fans react to Naveen Kumar Goyat's insane athletic ability

He's probably haaland or mbappe , he's young for being Ronaldo, for that you have to be greatest of all time , he will reach there but not yet . — Ganesh Gupta🔰 (@Ganesh_Gupta47) October 12, 2022

Not only is Naveen Kumar living up to the Naveen Express tag but is also eyeing Pawan Sehrawat's 'high-flyer' billing nowadays. For the uninitiated, he completed a Super Raid with an unreal six (!!) feet long jump. #Prokabaddi — Debdatta Sengupta (@goodeeoneshoe) October 12, 2022

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas match highlights

The contest was billed as a clash between record-breaking raider Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar. Yoddhas had Delhi on backfoot with their defenders looking impenetrable. Yoddhas initiated the first ALL OUT of the game after just seven minutes to take a commanding 11-4 lead.

Yoddhas raider Surender Gill performed exceptionally well picking up points to help the team maintain the lead. At 18-10, Yoddhas inflicted another all-out, after which it looked like they will run away with the match. However, in the dying seconds of the first half, Dabang Delhi raider, Manjeet pulled off a Super raid by touching four UP Yoddhas players and reducing the deficit going into halftime.

Manjeet's moment of brilliance saw the defending champions coming out all guns blazing in the second half. Dabang Delhi inflicted an all-out on Yoddhas after which skipper Naveen Kumar hit the top gear. The top raider of the tournament scored points in every raid and inflicted a second all-pout on Yoddhas to bring his team back in the match. Delhi had their first lead of the night at 37-36. Two crucial errors right at the end, by UP Yoddhas, ensured the Dabang Delhi KC pulled off a spectacular comeback to keep their winning streak alive.