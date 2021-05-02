PBKS Vs DC Match Highlights: Dhawan-Rabada Powers Delhi To Beat Punjab By 7 Wickets

Quick links:
Shimron Hetmyer smashed back-to-back sixes followed by a boundary that shattered Punjab Kings' hopes. Ultimately, Meredith bowled back-to-back wides and handed over the victory to the Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals now move to the top of the points table with 12 points.
DC defeat PBKS by 7 wickets
Looking to finish the game in a hurry, Rishabh Pant mistimes Jordan's slower ball which was caught by skipper Mayank Agarwal.
DC 148/3 (16.5)
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan have up the ante as Delhi Capitals are sailing towards another victory.
DC 147/2 (16.2)
Rishabh Pant has arrived in the middle and up the ante, as he has smashed a six and a four within 6 deliveries he has faced tonight.
DC 141/2 (15.2)
Shikhar Dhawan's half-century while chasing a target of 167 put him on the top of the table in terms of the number of runs scored in IPL 2021. Earlier KL Rahul had the orange cap.
DC 139/2 (14.5)
Shikhar Dhawan reached his half-century in style as he slog-swept Ravi Bishnoi for six.
DC 126/2 (13.5)
Riley Meredith bagged his first wicket of the match as he dismissed Steve Smith on 24. Steve Smith mistimes the shot and played straight to Dawid Malan who was standing at square leg.
DC 111/2 (13)
Former West-Indies pacer Ian Bishop has hailed Mayank Agarwal for playing a brilliant captain's knock of 99 not-out against the Delhi Capitals.
DC 103/1 (11.3)
After Prithvi Shaw's dismissal, Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith are looking to build up a partnership. For the Punjab Kings, spinners are getting grip from the surface, and therefore Hooda, Harpreet, and Bishnoi are making the run chase of DC difficult.
DC 91/1 (10.2)
Harpreet Brar's confidence is touching the sky as he knocked over Prithvi Shaw on the first delivery of his first over.
DC 74/1 (8)
DC's opener Prithvi Shaw achieved a major milestone as he completed his 1500 runs in his T20 career.
DC 67/1 (7.1)
Harpreet Brar's dream run has continued as he knocked over Prithvi Shaw on 39 runs on his first ball of his first over.
DC 64/1 (6.3)
Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw's terrific run in the IPL 2021 has continued as they both stitched another 50 runs partnership chasing a total of 166 in 20 overs.
DC 63/1 (6.1)
Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw ended the powerplay on a high note as Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan attacked Chris Jordan and amassed 17 runs.
DC 63/0 (6)
Prithvi Shaw welcomed Ravi Bishnoi with a massive six over extra-cover in his first over. In the end, Shaw and Dhawan amassed 9 runs in his over.
DC 48/0 (5.2)
Mohammed Shami has been struggling to find his right line and length as both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw attacked the pacer in the powerplay.
DC 37/0 (4)
Riley Meredith's bouncer with a speed of almost 142 kmph hits Prithvi Shaw on his head. However, Shaw stayed in the middle after taking a break.
DC 31/0 (3.2)
Netizens on Twitter hailed Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten 99 runs knock against Punjab Kings on his captainship debut.
DC 27/0 (3)
Prithvi Shaw is yet again off to a flyer as he smashed Mohammed Shami for 15 runs in his 1st over. However, one boundary came from miss-field and one 6 came from the edge.
DC 25/0 (2.2)
Riley Meredith started with the new bowl and gave away 9 runs in the first over the second innings. Dhawan opened his account with a boundary.
DC 9/0 (1)
This was a captain's innings, if there was one. The acceleration at the end was awesome. Last 70 from 33 balls but as always, good looking shots from @mayankcricket. A 99, in the context of a match, is as valuable as a century.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2021
PBKS 166/6 (20)
PBKS 149/6 (19.1)
PBKS 140/5 (18.3)
PBKS 131/5 (17.5)
PBKS 107/4 (15.2)
PBKS 93/4 (14.2)
PBKS 88/4 (13.4)
PBKS 88/3 (13.2)
PBKS 87/2 (13)