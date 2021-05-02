Last Updated:

PBKS Vs DC Match Highlights: Dhawan-Rabada Powers Delhi To Beat Punjab By 7 Wickets

The Northern Derby will be reignited in the IPL 2021 on Sunday as Punjab Kings prepare for a clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
PBKS vs DC

Credits: PTI

The Northern Derby will be reignited in the IPL 2021 on Sunday as Punjab Kings prepare for a clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
pointer
23:01 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Hetmyer smashes consecutive sixes, Meredith two wides to hand over victory

Shimron Hetmyer smashed back-to-back sixes followed by a boundary that shattered Punjab Kings' hopes. Ultimately, Meredith bowled back-to-back wides and handed over the victory to the Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals now move to the top of the points table with 12 points. 

DC defeat PBKS by 7 wickets

 

pointer
22:52 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Chris Jordan gets his first wicket, Pant dismissed

Looking to finish the game in a hurry, Rishabh Pant mistimes Jordan's slower ball which was caught by skipper Mayank Agarwal. 

DC 148/3 (16.5)

 

pointer
22:48 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Pant-Dhawan in the middle, Delhi needs 23 runs in 24 balls

Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan have up the ante as Delhi Capitals are sailing towards another victory. 

DC 147/2 (16.2)

pointer
22:44 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Rishabh Pant-Shikhar Dhawan taking the game away in a hurry

Rishabh Pant has arrived in the middle and up the ante, as he has smashed a six and a four within 6 deliveries he has faced tonight. 

DC 141/2 (15.2)

 

pointer
22:41 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan wins back the orange cap from KL Rahul

Shikhar Dhawan's half-century while chasing a target of 167 put him on the top of the table in terms of the number of runs scored in IPL 2021. Earlier KL Rahul had the orange cap. 

 

DC 139/2 (14.5)

 

pointer
22:36 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan hits another half-century of IPL 2021

Shikhar Dhawan reached his half-century in style as he slog-swept Ravi Bishnoi for six. 

DC 126/2 (13.5)

 

pointer
22:30 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Meredith gets the breakthrough, Steve Smith dismissed

Riley Meredith bagged his first wicket of the match as he dismissed Steve Smith on 24. Steve Smith mistimes the shot and played straight to Dawid Malan who was standing at square leg. 

DC 111/2 (13)

 

pointer
22:22 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Ian Bishop lauds Mayank Agarwal for his unbeaten 99

Former West-Indies pacer Ian Bishop has hailed Mayank Agarwal for playing a brilliant captain's knock of 99 not-out against the Delhi Capitals. 

DC 103/1 (11.3)

 

pointer
22:16 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Spinners bowling in tandem, Dhawan-Smith look to knit partnership

After Prithvi Shaw's dismissal, Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith are looking to build up a partnership. For the Punjab Kings, spinners are getting grip from the surface, and therefore Hooda, Harpreet, and Bishnoi are making the run chase of DC difficult. 

 

DC 91/1 (10.2)

 

pointer
22:08 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Harpreet Brar brings up his thigh-five as he dismisses Shaw

Harpreet Brar's confidence is touching the sky as he knocked over Prithvi Shaw on the first delivery of his first over. 

DC 74/1 (8)

 

pointer
22:05 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Prithvi Shaw reaches 1500 runs in his T20 career

DC's opener Prithvi Shaw achieved a major milestone as he completed his 1500 runs in his T20 career. 

DC 67/1 (7.1)

 

pointer
22:02 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Harpreet Brar draws first blood, knocks over Prithvi Shaw

Harpreet Brar's dream run has continued as he knocked over Prithvi Shaw on 39 runs on his first ball of his first over. 

DC 64/1 (6.3)

pointer
22:02 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Shaw-Dhawan stitch another 50 runs opening partnership for the Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw's terrific run in the IPL 2021 has continued as they both stitched another 50 runs partnership chasing a total of 166 in 20 overs. 

DC 63/1 (6.1)

  

 

pointer
21:58 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Dhawan-Shaw ends powerplay on high, smashes Jordan for 17 runs

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw ended the powerplay on a high note as Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan attacked Chris Jordan and amassed 17 runs. 

DC 63/0 (6)

  

pointer
21:54 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Shaw welcomes Bishnoi with a six, amasses 9 runs in his over

Prithvi Shaw welcomed Ravi Bishnoi with a massive six over extra-cover in his first over. In the end, Shaw and Dhawan amassed 9 runs in his over. 

DC 48/0 (5.2)

  

pointer
21:48 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Shami struggling to find his length, Dhawan hits 2 boundaries

Mohammed Shami has been struggling to find his right line and length as both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw attacked the pacer in the powerplay. 

DC 37/0 (4)

  

pointer
21:45 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Meredith's bouncer hits Prithvi Shaw on his helmet

Riley Meredith's bouncer with a speed of almost 142 kmph hits Prithvi Shaw on his head. However, Shaw stayed in the middle after taking a break. 

DC 31/0 (3.2)

 

pointer
21:41 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Netizens hail Mayank Agarwal's captainship knock

Netizens on Twitter hailed Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten 99 runs knock against Punjab Kings on his captainship debut. 

DC 27/0 (3)

  

pointer
21:37 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Prithvi Shaw attacks Shami, amasses 15 runs in his 1st over

Prithvi Shaw is yet again off to a flyer as he smashed Mohammed Shami for 15 runs in his 1st over. However, one boundary came from miss-field and one 6 came from the edge. 

 

DC 25/0 (2.2)

  

pointer
21:32 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Dhawan opens his account with a boundary, Meredith gives away 9 run sin 1st over

Riley Meredith started with the new bowl and gave away 9 runs in the first over the second innings. Dhawan opened his account with a boundary. 

DC 9/0 (1)

  

 

pointer
21:16 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Harsha Bhogle hails Mayank Agarwal's 'captain's innings'

 

pointer
21:12 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Mayank Agarwal misses his century by just 1 run

PBKS 166/6 (20)

  

 

pointer
21:07 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Rabada bags his 3rd wicket, Jordan dismissed

PBKS 149/6 (19.1)

  

pointer
21:03 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Rabada misses out his Yorker, Mayank smashes for huge six

PBKS 140/5 (18.3)

  

pointer
21:00 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Avesh Khan gets his first wicket, Shahrukh Khan departs

PBKS 131/5 (17.5)

  

pointer
20:48 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Mayank Agarwal hits his 9th half-century of IPL, 2nd of this season

PBKS 107/4 (15.2)

  

pointer
20:44 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Mayank and Hooda end up at the same end

PBKS 93/4 (14.2)

  

pointer
20:38 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Hetmyer pulls out a brilliant fielding, Hooda departs on duck

PBKS 88/4 (13.4)

  

pointer
20:35 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Axar Patel gets his 1st wicket, Malan departs

PBKS 88/3 (13.2)

pointer
20:33 IST, May 2nd 2021
PBKS vs DC: Mayank-Malan stitch 50 runs partnership

PBKS 87/2 (13)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND