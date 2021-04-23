Last Updated:

IPL 2021, PBKS Vs MI Match Highlights: KL Rahul's 50 Powers PBKS To Crush MI By 9 Wickets

In a pursuit to attain consistency in batting, defending champions Mumbai Indians take on low on confidence Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ujjwal Samrat
23:08 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Punjab's batting coach Wasim Jaffer elated after win

 

23:03 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: KL Rahul finishes off in style, Punjab defeat Mumbai by 9 wickets

PBKS 132/1 (17.4)

22:57 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: KL Rahul brings up his 24th IPL half-century

PBKS 122/1 (17.2)

 

22:56 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Netizens question Hardik Pandya's form

 

22:50 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Gayle taking the game away from the defending champions

PBKS 108/1 (16)

 

22:44 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Jayant Yadav makes a great comeback after getting hit for 6

 

22:42 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Chris Gayle hits massive six of 93m off Jayant Yadav

PBKS 99/1 (15)

 

22:38 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: KL Rahul approaching 50, smashes Pollard for six over fine-leg

PBKS 99/1 (14.2)

 

22:33 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Chris Gayle hits back-to-back 4 off Jayant Yadav

PBKS 83/1 (13.1)

 

22:28 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Chris Gayle ends his struggle, hits his 1st boundary off Chahar

PBKS 73/1 (12.2)

 

22:23 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Spinners making Punjab's chase difficult

PBKS 64/1 (11.2)

 

22:19 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Netizens laud Rohit Sharma for his fighting 50

PBKS 62/1 (10.3)

 

22:15 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Moment when Rahul Chahar dismissed Mayank

 

22:13 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Jayant Yadav bowls 4 back-to-back dot balls to Gayle

PBKS 57/1 (9)

 

22:05 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Rahul Chahar gets the breakthrough, dismisses Mayank Agarwal on 25

PBKS 53/1 (7.2)

 

22:02 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal provides Punjab a good start

PBKS 52/0 (7)

 

22:01 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: KL Rahul hits his 200th six in T20

PBKS 50/0 (6.2)

22:01 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Mayank Agarwal scores 1000 runs for Punjab in IPL

 

22:01 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Netizens all impressed with Suryakumar Yadav

 

21:54 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Rahul Chahar almost pulls out a stunner, KL Rahul survives

PBKS 40/0 (5.1)

21:50 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal off to a flyer, smashes Boult for 12 runs

PBKS 37/0 (4.1)

21:46 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: KL Rahul hits his 200th T20 six off Bumrah

PBKS 36/0 (3.3)

21:39 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal takes charge on Krunal Pandya

PBKS 18/0 (2.1)

21:35 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Netizens question on Chris Lynn's exclusion from the team

 

21:34 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Trent Boult bowls tight first over

PBKS 1/0 (1)

21:16 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Shami finishes on a high, gives only 6 runs in last over

MI 131/6 (20)

  

21:09 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Mohammed Shami to bowl the last over with Pollard on strike

MI 127/5 (19.2)

  

21:06 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep gets big wicket, Hardik Pandya dismissed

MI 123/5 (18.5)

21:03 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Pollard muscles Arshdeep for huge six

MI 122/4 (18.3)

20:57 IST, April 23rd 2021
PBKS vs MI: Shami ends Rohit Sharma's fighting knock of 63

MI 112/4 (17.3)

  

