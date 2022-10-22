PL Stars Have Hilarious Take On How Virat Kohli Could Perform At T20 World Cup 2022; Watch

Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign is all set to begin in less than a day with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The India vs Pakistan match will commence live at 1.30 p.m IST on Sunday, October 23, from the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter, some Premier League stars have given their take on how former Indian captain Virat Kohli is likely to perform at the tournament.

PL stars have their say on how Kohli is likely to perform

Speaking of how Virat Kohli is likely to perform at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Tottenham Hotspur defender Matt Doherty said, "I think he'll perform pretty well. I think especially on Australian pitches he normally performs quite well, so I expect him to get a lot of runs." Meanwhile, star Leicester City midfielder James Maddison added, "For England's sake, hopefully not very well!"

Virat Kohli's stats in 2022

While former Team India skipper Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, he has not had the best form in 2022 as per his extremely high standards. Out of the 24,130 runs he has amassed during his 14-year career so far, he has scored only 880 runs in 2022.

Moreover, while the 33-year-old has a staggering overall average of 53.62, he only averages 33.84 this year in stark contrast. Even though Kohli's stats are decent when looked at in isolation, it is the expectations he has set over the years that make fans want more out of him.

Since Kohli is one of the most experienced batsmen in Team India that is participating in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, his form will be of extreme importance. The 33-year-old has smacked 3,130 runs across all formats in Australia at a stunning average of 53.96. Moreover, he has also registered the highest number of centuries in this country (11) among all the international countries he has played in.