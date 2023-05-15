'Plain And Simple': AUS Batsman Usman Khawaja Names 'toughest Place In The World To Bat'

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has described English conditions as the most challenging for top-order batters in the world. In anticipation of the World Test Championship Final and the Ashes series, Khawaja expressed his belief that life is tough for batsmen at the top in England. He has had a modest average of 19.66 from six matches played in England.

However, Khawaja is optimistic about his upcoming performances, considering his recent form as one of Australia's in-form batsmen in the longest format. Since his comeback match against England in 2022, Khawaja has consistently performed well in all conditions, recording five centuries and seven half-centuries in the last 14 months. He was Australia's top run-scorer against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March.

Also Read: 'We Panicked In India & Saw What Happened': Australia Legend Sends Warning To Teammates

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald on May 14, Khawaja stated, "England is, in my opinion, the toughest place in the world to bat for a top three batsman, plain and simple." He acknowledged the difficulties faced by batsmen with the new ball and emphasized the impact of weather conditions and luck.

“The new ball is tough work, but then you get some [weather] conditions, and it’s a bit of luck involved in it, too. Sometimes you get the other team out, then suddenly the clouds roll over, and other times you’re out there and it’s nice and sunny," Khawaja said.

Khawaja is part of the Australian squad that will lock horns against England in the five-match Ashes series in July-August. Australia have announced a team for the first two Ashes Tests and the WTC final. Khawaja has also been named in Australia's WTC final squad that will play India from June 7 to 11.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: More Problems Pile Up For England, Star Pacer Unsure To Play Against Australia

WTC final squads

Australia's WTC final squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), David Warner, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Harris, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy.

India's WTC final squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Image: BCCI