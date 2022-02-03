'Plan For Me & Rasheed..': Yash Dhull Outlines India's Strategy Behind U-19 WC Semis Win

Yash Dhull, India's junior captain, has revealed the strategy that enabled him to create a critical 204-run partnership with his deputy Shaik Rasheed and drive the side to an incredible victory in the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on Thursday. Dhull, who scored a magnificent century, helped India reach its fourth consecutive final by defeating Australia in the semi-finals of the ongoing World Cup. After the match, Dhull stated that the plan was to build a partnership with Rasheed and bat till the end.

"The plan for me and Rasheed was to bat till the end. The idea was to bat steadily and not play too many shots and go past the 40th over. The plan worked for us," Dhull said after the match.

Dhull creates history

Dhull became only the third Indian skipper after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to score a U-19 World Cup century. Dhull scored 110 runs in as many balls to help India post a mammoth total of 290 runs. Rasheed, on the other hand, played a supporting role for most of the innings before accelerating in the final few overs. Rasheed scored 94 off 108 balls before he was dismissed by William Salzmann. The crucial partnership came to a point when India was struggling to put runs on the board. The openers were dismissed for low scores of 6 and 16 runs.

In response, Indian bowlers dismissed Australia for 194 runs, allowing their team to win by 96 runs. Only Lachlan Shaw was able to breach the 50-run mark for Australia, while all the other batters fell without contributing much to the total. Aussie opener Campbell Kellaway scored 30 off 53 balls before being dismissed by Vicky Ostwal. Dhull was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding innings.

This is the third time in the last three editions that Australia have been eliminated from the competition by powerhouse India, which will play its record eighth final on Saturday.

India will play the final against England on February 5 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. While India have won the U-19 World Cup four times, England have won it just once, way back in 1998.

Image: ICC/Twitter