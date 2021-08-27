In a major embarrassment for England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), a plane with the banner "Sack the ECB and Save Test Cricket" flew over the Headingley cricket ground where a Test match is underway between India and England. The plane with a banner attached to its tail was seen flying when India was batting against England.

So far, there is no detail about the plane. The incident reportedly took place between the 20th and 25th overs when Rohit Sharma and Chateshwar Pujara were on the crease.

Some cricket fans in England have been unhappy over the way ECB has been functioning for the past few years. The introduction of The Hundred competition has also been controversial as it favours 100-ball cricket, further shortening the game for commercial purposes.

Reacting to the development, a netizen said, "a plane's just flown over Headingley saying sack the ECB and save test cricket in case you were thinking your da was handling the divorce well". Another tweeted, "That small plane must be interesting at Headingley!"

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. In 2019, a plane with the banner "Justice for Kashmir" flew over the Headingley ground during the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka. Following this, the Old Trafford stadium was made "No Fly Zone" for India's semifinal match against New Zealand.

In the first innings of the third test match, India had a forgettable campaign with the Team in Blue getting all out for 78 runs, with only Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane scoring in double digits. Whereas, England scored massive 432 runs.

Till the time, this copy was updated, Team India was cruising at 101/1 with Rohit Sharma scoring 53 runs and Cheteshwar Pujara at 36. Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are yet to bat.

