'Player Of U-19 WC Final' Raj Bawa's Grandad Won Olympic Gold, Father Coached Yuvraj Singh

The Indian U-19 team made history by winning their 5th ICC U-19 World Cup title at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday. India easily chased down 189 runs in the final of the competition, defeating England by 4 wickets with 14 balls remaining. Raj Bawa produced a great performance with both the bat and the ball to ensure India won the game. Bawa took a five-wicket haul in the first innings before scoring 35 runs in the second to help India finish the chase.

As the world appreciates Bawa for his outstanding performance in the U-19 World Cup final, let's take a look at an interesting fact concerning the young all-rounder. According to cricket statistician Mazher Arshad, Bawa's grandfather Trilochan Singh Bawa was also a famous sports personality of his era.

Trilochan competed in the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, where he won a gold medal for India. Bawa's father, Sukhwinder Singh, on the other hand, famously coached former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

India vs England, U19 World Cup Final

As far as the match is concerned, England won the toss and elected to bat first. Indian bowlers wreaked havoc in the first powerplay, picking three wickets for just 37 runs on the board. Ravi Kumar scalped two wickets, while Bawa picked one to dismiss George Thomas, who was looking in good touch but was sent back for 27 off 30 balls.

James Rew scored an amazing 95 runs but his teammates on the other hand kept losing their wickets at regular intervals. James Sales was the second-highest scorer for England as he scored 34 runs towards the backend of the innings to help England put a respectable total.

Bawa and Ravi Kumar picked up nine wickets between them. While Bawa registered his first fifer of the tournament, Kumar scalped a four-wicket haul. Indian batters then started the onslaught as they chased down the target in 47.4 overs. Shaik Rasheed scored 50 runs at the top before he was dismissed by Sales. Nishant Sandhu remained unbeaten at 50 off 54 balls, with Dinesh Bana hitting a last-ball six to help India finish the chase. Bawa was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round performance.

