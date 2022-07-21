Player Walks In Without Batting Pads, Runs Back To Dugout After Being Alerted: Watch

Hilarious scenes were witnessed during a village cricket match in the United Kingdom after a batter was seen walking to the crease without his batting pads and running back to the dug out after being alerted about the same by the opposition wicket-keeper. The batter, who has been identified as Martin Hughes, walked out to bat for his team after the fall of their third wicket. However, as he looked to settle into his stance, he was alerted by the wicket-keeper that he has no pads on.

" You are not wearing pads, mate,” the wicket-keeper was heard saying, as per the video going viral on Twitter. Upon listening to this, Hughes thought he is being sledged by the opposition, as he replied, “Eh, that chat won't work on me, mate." However, as the keeper insisted, the batter looked down and realized he is not wearing any batting pads. He was then seen running back to the dugout, while all the players on the field burst with laughter.

Watch the viral video:

The video currently going viral on Twitter was shared by That’s so Village and was sent to them by Southend Civic CC. Replying to the video, cricket fans around the globe, quickly pointed out that people who have played cricket at some level, would certainly relate to a batter arriving at the crease without his pads, gloves or even bat. At the same time, there were many other interesting reactions to the video by Twitter users.

Similar incidents in the past-

It is pertinent to mention that a somewhat similar incident took place during a Sheffield Shield match in 2017 when Fawad Ahmed walked out to bat without his bat. Ahmed had migrated to Australia from Pakistan to play first-class cricket and also played a no. of ODIs and T20I games. He was a led spin bowler, who received decent ratings from cricket enthusiasts.

The same Twitter handle, shared another hilarious video a few days ago, where a batter was seen trying to play a Joe Root-like reverse sweep before failing miserably. The video shot at the East Dean village in West Sussex, England, shows a batter stepping out of the crease a bit and attempting to play a reverse sweep, before missing the ball and falling down. While he missed the ball, it ended up hitting his stomach, as he quickly tripped backward and fell back on the ground, and also dislodged the stumps in the process.

(Image: @ThatsSoVillage/Twitter)