'Players Cannot Hide Injury': BCCI Official Slams Saba Karim's Remark On Shubman Gill

Former national selector Saba Karim's remark on Shubman Gill's injury has reportedly not gone down well to the BCCI, as an official has slammed him for his 'unfortunate' remark. Team India's Test opener Shubman has been ruled out for 8 weeks due to a shin injury and he is unlikely to be a part of the first half of the five-Test series against England. Shubman Gill who was preferred over in-form Mayank Agarwal failed to make his mark against New Zealand in the WTC Final 2021.

BCCI official slams Saba Karim's remark on Shubman Gill's injury

A senior BCCI official quoted by ANI slammed the former cricketer Saba Karim who said that such a comment is unfortunate and should have been avoided since BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is very clear that every protocol is followed and fitness assessment of contracted cricketers is done without fail.

"In making such a statement, he has questioned the leadership of Ganguly who is very particular about the rules being followed where fitness of players and selection of players is concerned. It is a serious allegation to make because in doing so he is trying to cast aspersions on the integrity of Shubman and the leadership of Ganguly. I personally think this is a cry for attention from Karim because he was himself a part of the Indian cricket set-up till very recently and he obviously knows that there is a proper process in place wherein a player goes through a fitness test and there is no way in today's day and age that a player can hide his injury. It may have happened when he was a player or a selector, I don't know, but his statement is very unfortunate," said the senior BCCI official as reported by ANI.

"Shubman wasn't carrying any injury and this has happened on the tour. The kid has a high level of integrity and it is unfortunate that a former player who has played a Test match and someone who has been a GM in the BCCI can make such an outlandish statement," the official added

Saba Karim's remark on Shubman Gill's injury

During a session on the podcast 'Khelneeti', Saba Karim had said that he was surprised that Shubman Gill's injury escaped the eyes of the medical team and even said that questions would be raised on how the opener passed the fitness test with the injury. Karim further added that Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal should be given a chance against England in place Gill. Karim said his first preference would be Mayank because he had a 'terrific' home series.

