'Players Want To Return Home': Bangladesh-NZ Series Under Cloud Of Doubt Amid COVID Surge

The upcoming Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand has come under doubt after Bangladesh bowling coach Rangana Herath tested positive for COVID-19. Bangladesh are slated to play two Test matches against the Kiwis beginning January 1.

However, recent developments suggest that the series might be called off due to quarantine restrictions as the visiting side has been placed under isolation for at least three days. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan has said that his players are mentally tired of being in the bubble for a long time now and that many of them are thinking to return home if the tour is postponed.

'Bangladesh cricketers are mentally tired': Hasan

Hasan further added that he will discuss the situation with his counterparts in the New Zealand board if the Bangladesh cricket team's quarantine is extended beyond December 21. Hasan has said that it will be difficult to go ahead with the series if his team fails to get adequate practice ahead of the first match. Hasan said that if the series is postponed they will have no other alternative but to leave without playing the games.

"The Bangladesh cricketers are mentally very tired. Many of the players were thinking if the tour can be postponed so that they can return home. There's no chance of that happening. We will discuss the situation with the New Zealand board if the quarantine is extended beyond December 21. We have already informed them that it will be difficult for our team if adequate preparation facilities are not provided. If the series is delayed by three or four days, we won't have any alternative." Hasan said.

When Rangana Herath arrived in New Zealand for the forthcoming bilateral series, she tested positive for COVID-19. Eight additional players and members of the support staff, including the former Sri Lankan spinner, have been placed in quarantine after being in close contact with a person who was on the same flight with them and later tested positive for COVID-19. The players were released from quarantine on December 16, but after Herath's positive test, the Bangladesh team was forced to halt training and return to isolation until December 21.

Image: AP/NazmulHasan/Facebook

