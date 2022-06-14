'Playing Cricket Before MS Dhoni': Kapil Dev Names Player Selectors 'cannot Ignore' For WC

Former India cricketer Kapil Dev has heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, saying that his outstanding performances in the IPL have forced the selectors to take notice of him. Karthik has played so well recently, that Kapil stated on the YouTube channel Uncut, that selectors can't ignore him for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Karthik is one of the players in contention to be India's wicketkeeper in the World Cup alongside Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that it is amazing to see how Karthik has maintained his level of enthusiasm for the game even after so many years. Kapil said Karthik has a lot of experience and has performed well recently, which makes him one of the top contenders to be India's wicketkeeper at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"This time, he [Dinesh Karthik] has done so well that the selectors have been forced to pay attention to him. Rishabh Pant is a young cricketer with a lot of potential. Dinesh Karthik has a lot of experience and has performed very well recently, which is why I think that no praise is enough for him," Kapil Dev said while speaking on the YouTube channel Uncut.

"He is a player who came much before MS Dhoni. It's been two years since Dhoni retired, but Karthik has maintained his level of enthusiasm, and it's not easy to love the game with the same passion and heart for so many years. Dinesh Karthik is the most consistent of them all when it comes to performance. He always delivers, regardless of how many balls he faces - 20, 10, or 15, as we witnessed in the IPL," Kapil added.

Karthik makes a return to India squad

Karthik was named in India's 18-member squad for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa, owing to his performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Karthik scored 330 runs in 16 matches with an amazing strike rate of 183.33 while playing the role of a finisher. Karthik made his comeback to the Indian squad after a gap of three years. His last appearance for India was in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand.

Image: PTI