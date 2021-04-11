'Playing For India Has Added To My Confidence': Prasidh Krishna Ahead Of SRH Vs KKR Clash

Young right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna is looking forward to take his confidence from his performance for India to the IPL 2021. Prasidh Krishna played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL debuted for India in the ODI series against England. Krishna impressed everyone on his debut when took 4 wickets which are the most by any Indian debutant in ODI. Now, ahead of KKR's first game against SRH in Chennai, the pacer has expressed that he has got a major boost in confidence and he looking forward to carrying it in the IPL.

“It's been two weeks that I played three games for India and now back in KKR, practising and waiting to play. All I realise is time has been flying and it's going to fly no matter what you do. But in hindsight, it's been a great experience to have made my debut for India. It's a dream come true for any cricketer. In terms of the praise I have been getting, it only adds to my confidence levels and I look forward to taking it ahead from here," Krishna told kkr.in.

“At the beginning of the match where I made my debut, there was a bit of pressure situation. But Virat and the other seniors told me to always be on the front foot, and it worked well. We made a comeback, and we won. So yes, that's one lesson I have learnt - about being positive no matter what the situation is," he added.

In IPL 2021, KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs as the side finished at fifth place in the points table. Prasidh Krishna has so far played 24 matches in the IPL, managing to take 18 wickets at an economy rate of 9.33.

Sunil Gavaskar Bats For Prasidh Krishna's Inclusion InTest Team

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar reckons that Team India's newest pace sensation Prasidh Krishna can be a very good red-ball bowler looking at his pace and seam-up position. "I tell you what, with those seam-up deliveries, he is someone that the Indian selection committee must consider seriously for the red ball (Tests) as well," Gavaskar said during his commentary stint for host broadcaster Star Sports.

(Image Credits: PTI)