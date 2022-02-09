'Playing Kuldeep Could Cost India Dearly Despite Spin-friendly Pitch' Says Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his official Koo handle on Wednesday and shed his thoughts on the Indian cricket team’s playing XI for the second ODI against West Indies, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won the first ODI on Sunday by four wickets courtesy of a clinical display of spin bowling, as spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar shared seven wickets among them. Meanwhile, previewing the match, Chopra opined whether India will look to add left-hand wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI to further strengthen the bowling line-up.

The former cricketer said Kuldeep’s inclusion would certainly help the team, only if they bowl in the first innings of the match. “The thought doesn’t seem bad but, this is not going to happen,” said Chopra in the video. However, if India bats in the first innings and defend the total in the second innings, Chopra added that playing Kuldeep could cost India. “If you have scored 280 odd runs after batting in the first innings, the ball will stop getting spin in the second innings due to the dew factor. Playing three spinners is too much of a luxury for me. You already have an option in Deepak Hooda. Despite the spin-friendly track, I don’t think Kuldeep playing in this game,” added Chopra.

Kuldeep Yadav's impressive ODI stats

Meanwhile, Kuldeep has played 65 ODIs for India so far in his young career and has contributed with 107 dismissals with an average of 28.3. He has the best figures of 6-25 to his credit, while also has three hat tricks to his name in the 50-over format. He played his last match for the national team against Sri Lanka on July 20, 2021, and has been on the sidelines ever since. He was added to India’s ODI squad against West Indies and has been hopeful of making his comeback soon.

India's full squad for the ODI series against West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

(Image: BCCI/Facebook- Aakash Chopra)