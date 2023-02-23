'Playing There Is Hard': Ashton Agar Opens Up On Returning Home After Missing 2 Tests

Ashton Agar, who withdrew from the Australian squad that is touring India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has reached home to make himself available to play in the domestic tournaments. Upon returning to Australia, Agar shared his views on the playing conditions in India. The off-spinner was snubbed from the first two Tests of the ongoing series.

Ahead of the start of the third Test, Australia's squad has been severely hit with a number of players returning home, most of them due to injury, and a couple of them voluntarily. Ashton Agar belongs to the second category of players. He went back home to participate for Western Australia in Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup. However, before indulging in any Cricketing action, Agar addressed the media at home and opened up on his non-selection in Playing XI as well as the playing conditions In India.

"I’ve played maybe three red ball games in three years. It’s hard to expect that part of my game to be the tip-top, perfect shape. Agar said. He further talked about playing in India and touted it as a tough challenge. "Going to India, it’s really hard. Individually, it’s really hard and it’s bloody hard as a team, particularly against that team at the moment - they are unbelievable in foreign conditions that we don’t get to face too much."

Gets call for ODI squad

Although Ashton Agar has returned home, he will travel back to India for the forthcoming ODI series. The 29-year-old features in the 16-men squad that will tour India for the 3-match ODI series. The series will commence immediately after the culmination of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first will be played in Mumbai on 17th March, the second match will take place on 19th at YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium, Andhra Pradesh, and finally, the third match will be played in Chennai on 22nd March.

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.