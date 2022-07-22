'Please Don’t Add Fuel To Fire': Sanath Jayasuriya Condemns Attack On Protesters In Galle

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya has taken to social media to condemn the attack on protesters to evict them from the ‘Gota Go Gama’ site in Galle. At least a hundred police commandos and armed troops surrounded the "Gota Go Gama" anti-government camps, dismantling tents and vacating demonstrators living in them for nearly three months now. The security personnel armed with batons began removing barricades set up by protesters, blocking the main gate of the Presidential Secretariat.

Sanath Jayasuriya, in his tweet, wrote "It was terrible to see unarmed protesters being attacked when they had already agreed to leave. Remember the first job at hand is to reduce the suffering of the people not increase it. Please don’t add fuel to the fire." The protesters had vacated the President and Prime Minister’s residences and the Prime Minister’s office earlier after capturing them on July 9; they were still occupying some rooms of the President’s secretariat at the Galle Face.

It was terrible to see unarmed protesters being attacked when they had already agreed to leave. Remember the first job at hand is to reduce the suffering of the people not increase it. Please don’t add fuel to the fire. — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) July 22, 2022



The people who had been at the Secretariat’s gate since April 9 during Sri Lanka protests were planning to end their protest by 2 PM on Friday. However, the main protest group which blocked entry to the President's Office said they would continue their struggle till Wickremesinghe resigned.

Sri Lanka news: Ranil Wickremesinghe Takes Oath As Sri Lanka's New President

Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday took oath as the new President of Sri Lanka replacing Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid Sri Lanka crisis and will remain in office until November 24. Wickremesinghe, who is known for his "clean" political career, has a tough task ahead as Sri Lankan continues to struggle amid an acute shortage of food, fuel, and medical supplies. The new president had offered to resign last week, however, he later took the role of interim President. This is the first time in the history of Sri Lanka that a new President was elected midterm. Currently, 22 million people in Sri Lanka are struggling to meet their basic needs after the island exhausted its foreign reserves. Sri Lanka has to pay $7 billion in foreign debts by the end of this year and $25 billion by 2026.