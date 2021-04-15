PLG Vs CIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Brescia 2021 Match Preview

Match 16 of the ECS T10 Brescia 2021 will be played between Pak Lions Ghedi and Cividate at the Brescia Cricket Ground. The match starts at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 15. Here is our PLG vs CIV Dream11 prediction, PLG vs CIV Dream11 team and PLG vs CIV player record.

PLG vs CIV match preview

This is the second time in a day that these two sides will be facing each other and one of the two teams will look to do the double over the opponents. Pak Lions Ghedi are yet to register a win in their last five matches and have been dominated by their opponents in the competition. In their previous two matches, they were hammered by Jinnah Brescia and will look to put up a better performance this time around.

Cividate are currently are just one place above them on the points table and will look to climb up the points table by winning this doubleheader versus Pak Lions Ghedi. Their previous fixture ended with a five-wicket loss over Janjua Brescia and they will look to put the loss behind and focus on the doubleheader.

PLG vs CIV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

PLG vs CIV weather report

The conditions will be sunny but with some rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 43% with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With little chances of rain during the match, teams will be hoping to get a chance to play the entire match without any reduction in overs.

PLG vs CIV player record

Muhammad Tayyab and skipper Haseeb Abdul will be the key players for the Pak Lions Ghedi in the upcoming match and the team will be hoping for them to fire on the field. For Cividate Dara Shikoh and skipper Kuljinder Singh are all set to add more misery on the struggling Pak Lions Ghedi team in the upcoming contest.

PLG vs CIV Dream11 team

PLG vs CIV Dream11 prediction

As per our PLG vs CIV Dream11 prediction, CIV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PLG vs CIV player record and as a result, the PLG vs CIV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PLG vs CIV Dream11 team and PLG vs CIV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

