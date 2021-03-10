Plunket Shield 2021 Kings Vs Volts Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Canterbury Kings will take on the Otago Volts in the 15th match of the Plunket Shield 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 AM IST (10:30 AM local time) from the Mainpower Oval (Recreation Ground), Rangiora from March 11-14, 2021. Here are the Kings vs Volts live streaming details, how to watch the Plunket Shield live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Plunket Shield 2021: Kings vs Volts preview

After the sudden stoppage of the 2019/20 season forced the NZC to declare table-toppers Wellington as the champions for the last season, the Plunket Shield has returned to New Zealand. This season, which is being played in two halves, got underway on October 19, 2020, and will resume from Thursday, March 11. Among the first fixtures in the second half of the tournament is a match between the Canterbury Kings and the Otago Volts. Coming into this game, the Canterbury Kings are at the top of the table with three wins and one draw. The Volts, meanwhile, are in second-last place after losing two, drawing one and winning one game so far. The last match between the two sides, played in November 2020, ended in a draw.

Plunket Shield 2021 live in India: Kings vs Volts squads

Canterbury Kings: Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cameron Fletcher, Andrew Hazeldine, Tyler Lorton, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams

Otago Volts: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith

Plunket Shield 2021 live in India: Kings vs Volts live streaming details

None of the Plunket Shield 2021 will be televised live in India. However, fans will be able to catch the Kings vs Volts live stream on the FanCode app and website. For Kings vs Volts live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the NZC and the respective teams.

Plunket Shield 2021: Kings vs Volts pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the last Plunket Shield game that took place at the Mainpower Oval, this match is expected to be a low scoring affair. The bowlers should have a good outing, considering that the last match here saw 30 wicket fall in three innings. Accuweather predicts heavy rainfall on the morning of the Kings vs Volts match, however, the showers should subside by the time play resumes. Humidity will be at 67% and there will be a 90% thick cloud cover.

Image Credits: Cricket Wellington website