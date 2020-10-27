Plunket Shield AUK Vs CD Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Auckland Aces will go up against the Central Stags in match 5 of the Plunket Shield. The AUK vs CD match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 am IST (10:30 am local time) from the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on October 28. Here are the AUK vs CD live streaming details, how to watch the AUK vs CD live in India and the AUK vs CD pitch and weather report.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar Questions BCCI's Transparency On Rohit Sharma's Exclusion From Indian Team?

Plunket Shield: AUK vs CD match preview

The Auckland Aces have secured an early lead at the Plunket Shield, earning 18 points after their win over Otago. The Aces won a decisive inning and 129-run victory over Otago. Kyle Jamieson (5) and Danru Ferns (3) were the standout bowlers for the side, taking 8 wickets among them.

Their effort helped restrict Otago to a 186-run total. After an early batting collapse that left the Aces at 164 for 8, Ben Horne took on the challenge and made 162 runs from 236 balls to take his team to 369. Another five-for by Sean Solia along with a three-wicket haul by Jamieson packed up Otago for just 54 runs in their second innings.

The Central Stags won a rain-soaked, two-day encounter against the Northern Districts. Batting first, Northern Districts put up 253 runs on the board for the Stags. After sitting out for three days, the Stags and the Northern Districts had to forfeit one innings each. The Stags' George Worker and Greg Hay made 96 and 93 runs respectively, while Will Young made 43 to seal the deal for the Stags.

Also Read | IPL 2020: KL Rahul Lauds Mandeep Singh's Grit & Determination Despite Personal Loss

Plunket Shield live: AUK vs CD live streaming details

The Plunket Shield AUK vs CD game will not be televised in India. AUK vs CD live streaming will, however, be available and begin at 3:00 am IST on the New Zealand Cricket website, as well as Auckland and Central Districts' YouTube channels. AUK vs CD live scores and updates can be followed on the New Zealand cricket website and social media channels.

Plunket Shield: AUK vs CD pitch report

The pitch at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland has always been a good bowling surface. The humid weather conditions have historically assisted slow and spin bowlers but can be expected to provide a little something for swing/seam bowers as well. So far, teams have preferred to field first with most teams managing to take 10 wickets in at least one innings.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Asserts He Is Not Hanging Up His Boots 'anytime Soon'

Plunket Shield: AUK vs CD weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather in Auckland tomorrow will be mostly cloudy tomorrow. The temperature reaches its highest at 20°C in the afternoon. The humidity will be at 68%. While there is a 7% chance of rain in the early hours of the day, the forecast gets more worrying towards the second half of the day with a 50% chance of rain.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Slams 2006 Indian Team Management, Lauds Former 'rival' Ricky Ponting

Image Credits: Auckland Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.