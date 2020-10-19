Plunket Shield AUK Vs OTG Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Auckland Aces will fight it out with the Otago Volts in match three of the Plunket Shield. The AUK vs OTG match will begin at 3:00 am IST (10:30 am local time) from the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on October 20. Here are the AUK vs OTG live streaming details, how to watch the AUK vs OTG live in India and the AUK vs OTG pitch and weather report.

Introducing the first Otago Volts squad that is in Auckland playing the Aces in the opening round of #PlunketShield cricket

Plunket Shield: AUK vs OTG preview

The Auckland Aces and the Otago Volts will be gearing up to get back on the field after a long hiatus. The sudden shutdown of the 2019-2020 season of the Plunket Shield meant that the Aces ended up with two wins, two ties and one loss out of five matches. After their last meeting ended in a tie, both teams will be looking forward to playing another thrilling game to start off their 2020-2021 season.

Auckland lost out on a win against Otago last season after failing to bowl out the side on the last day of the match, while Otago were far from their target of 371 runs.

Plunket Shield: AUK vs OTG live streaming details

The AUK vs OTG Plunket Shield game will not be televised live in India. Fans can catch the AUK vs OTG live streaming on the New Zealand Cricket website, as well as Auckland and Otago Cricket's YouTube channels. The live scores and video updates for the game can also be found on the social media channels of the teams.

Plunket Shield: AUK vs OTG pitch report

The pitch at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland has always been a good bowling surface. The humid weather conditions have historically assisted slow and spin bowlers but can be expected to provide a little something for swing/seam bowers as well. The rain will have an effect on the outfield conditions.

Plunket Shield: AUK vs OTG weather forecast

The weather forecast for the Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts game does not look very promising. According to Accuweather, we can expect occasional rain and drizzle in the morning and an overcast day after that. There is a 53% chance of rain from 10 am to 1 pm, making a rain-interrupted match very likely.

The temperature will reach a high of 21°C in the afternoon and the humidity will be at 86%. There will be significant cloud cover as well. With the match being a four-day-long event, the forecast for day two seems much more conducive to a full game.

