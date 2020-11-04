Plunket Shield CTB Vs NK Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News, Preview

Canterbury will go up against the Northern Districts in the 9th match of the Plunket Shield. The CTB vs NK match will begin at 3:00 am IST from the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora on November 5. Here are the CTB vs NK live streaming details, how to watch CTB vs NK live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Our Northern Districts team for Round Three of the Plunket Shield.



Brett Randell, Brett Hampton & Anurag Verma have come in to replace Neil Wagner, Tim Southee & Colin De Grandhomme who are all out with niggles.



We are in Christchurch to take on Canterbury. pic.twitter.com/bvmbPbuXV8 — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) November 4, 2020

Plunket Shield: CTB vs NK preview

In their last five meetings at the Plunket Shield, Canterbury have only managed to beat Northern Districts once, all the way back in 2017. Their next three matches have ended in draws and their most recent match, in March 2020, went in favour of the Northern Districts. Things are looking good for the Canterbury side, who have won both their encounters at the tournament so far. This has put them on the top of the table with 36 points.

The Northern Districts have not done badly either. After they lost their first fixture against the Central Districts, the side pulled their next game back, winning their match against Otago last week. That puts both teams on winning streaks going into the match. The Northern Districts are in 3rd place on the points table with 21 points. Both teams will be missing a number of their top players due to injury or other concerns.

For Canterbury, Ed Nuttall, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Tom Latham and Andrew Hazeldine will all be watching from the sidelines. They will be replaced by Sean Davey, Jackson Latham and Tyler Lortan. Northern Districts will be missing Neil Wagner, Tim Southee & Colin De Grandhomme who are out due to injury concerns. They will be replaced by Brett Randell, Brett Hampton and Anurag Verma.

Plunket Shield Live in India: CTB vs NK live streaming details

The Plunket Shield CTB vs NK game will not be televised in India. The CTB vs NK live streaming will, however, be available and begin at 3:00 am IST on the New Zealand Cricket website, as well as on the Youtube Channels of the Northern Districts and Canterbury side. The CTB vs NK live scores and updates can be followed on the New Zealand cricket website and social media channels.

Plunket Shield: CTB vs NK pitch report and weather forecast

This will be the first Plunket Shield match at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora this season. Therefore there isn't much information on how the pitch might play out. The trend at the ground in domestic matches tends towards bowling, with most games being low scoring ones. Accuweather predicts a 10% chance of rain tomorrow, with 56% humidity. Fans can expect a full day's game.

Image Credits: Northern Districts Twitter

