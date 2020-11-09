Plunket Shield In The Spotlight Again After Opener Tom Blundell's Unusual Dismissal

Cricket fans who are following New Zealand's premier domestic first-class league have been pleasantly surprised with the quality of cricket the players have showcased. The competition has been a talking point, not just for its exceptional cricketing standards, but other aspects as well. Opening batsman Tom Blundell was the latest to make headlines after he suffered a rare dismissal during the Otago vs Wellington clash.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Match Date, Venue, Timings And All Team News Ahead Of The Big Match

Plunket Shield: Tom Blundell's strange dismissal vs Otago

Blundell batted exceedingly well for the Wellington side in the fourth innings of the encounter. He anchored the innings and looked confident of steering his side to victory. The New Zealand opening batsman smashed his eighth first-class century and was threatening to take the game away from Otago.

An eighth first-class century and his sixth for the Firebirds. Check out all the highlights from @TomBlundellNZ's knock against the @OtagoVolts 💯



WATCH | https://t.co/29Skp3TVbS#WEAREWELLINGTON #PlunketShield pic.twitter.com/EqgLj8BeZa — Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) November 8, 2020

However, batting on 101, the batsman was adjudged to be obstructing the field by the on-field umpire after he stopped the ball with his hands. The 30-year-old tried stopping the ball from hitting the stumps with his pads. After kicking the ball up in the air, he surprisingly tried flicking the ball away with his glove. A batsman touching the ball with his hand intentionally is not permitted according to ICC rules.

ALSO READ | Marcus Stoinis Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, House And Personal Life Of Delhi Star

Plunket Shield: Tom Blundell obstructing the field dismissal

🚨 WEIRD DISMISSAL KLAXON 🚨



Tom Blundell was dismissed for obstructing the field in the Plunket Shield!



Also, as an aside, can we just appreciate how many woolly hats are being worn... 🤣pic.twitter.com/hEhQfDIXl7 — The Googly (@officialgoogly) November 8, 2020

His promising knock was cut short after Otago appealed against this and he was eventually dismissed. He became only the second player to be given out in this fashion in New Zealand domestic cricket. John Hayes was the only other batsman to be judged out in a similar way. There was a span of over 60 years between the two incidents.

Interestingly, Plunket Shield had gained a lot of attention for a separate incident as well. The country's cricket board came up with the concept of a COVID substitute to tackle the challenges of resuming cricket during the pandemic.

ALSO READ | IPL 2019 Final Rewind: When Rohit's Mumbai Edged Out Dhoni's Chennai By 1 Run; Watch Video

Plunket Shield: Ben Lister becomes the first COVID substitute in cricket

The tournament became the first to introduce the concept of a COVID substitute. Ben Lister came into the Auckland side for their match against Otago after Mark Chapman fell sick. Ben Lister, who now is the first-ever COVID substitute cricket, took one wicket in the match. Mark Chapman was added back into the proceedings after he tested negative for the virus.

ALSO READ | Brett Lee Honoured By ICC On 44th Birthday With Adrenaline-rushing 1 Min Video: Watch

Image source: Tom Blundell Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.