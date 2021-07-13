PM Modi Condoles Demise Of 1983 World Cup Hero Yashpal Sharma; Calls Him An 'inspiration'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma who passed away at the age of 66 on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered Yashpal Sharma for his contribution to the 1983 World Cup-winning squad and called him an inspiration to budding cricketers. PM Modi also paid his condolences to his family and admirers.

Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

Yashpal Sharma passes away

Former cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, passed away at the age of 66 on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, as per news agency PTI. "Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family," a former India teammate of Yashpal confirmed to PTI. After the news of his passing was confirmed, cricketers, politicians, and other celebrities paid tribute to Sharma on social media, sending condolences to his family and loved ones. Sharma is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

During his international stint, Sharma played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he bagged 883 runs. In addition to this, he was also known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half-century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at Old Trafford which will forever be etched in public memory. On the list of players with no ducks in their ODI career, Sharma is the only non-active Indian cricketer. In the early 2000s, he served as a national selector and later as a match referee in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On March 22, 2010, Yashpal Sharma officiated the last match of his career between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians.