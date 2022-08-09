Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Aug 8 lauded Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba for the generous act of opening Sukanya Samriddhi accounts for 101 girls on the occasion of their daughter’s fifth birthday. In a letter shared by Jadeja's wife on her official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi hailed what he described "philanthropic initiative" taken by the couple by opening bank accounts for girls and making the initial deposit in every account to celebrate the birthday of their beloved daughter, Nidhyanaba, a move the Prime Minister called "admirable."

PM Modi acknowledged the act of gratitude by Rivaba Jadeja for helping the 101 underprivileged girls, labelling the act as an "unselfish deed." Further in the letter, PM Modi wrote, “Our culture has always been guided by the spirit of selfless service. India is the bearer of such an intellectual tradition of the world where we say that the woman is a manifestation of the divine.” India's prime minister also wished the best to the couple to continue their laudable contribution toward the larger good of society. He stressed that "such voluntary efforts have the potential to generate a positive message within society and serve as an inspiration to all."



“We firmly believe that our Narishakti has immense potential that can be harnessed to further the process of women-led development. Exceptional achievements of our daughters in many fields today make us proud,” the letter from Prime Minister Modi to Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife read.

PM Modi's ambitious 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative

PM Modi launched the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana scheme under his Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative in 2015 for the upliftment of the girl child across the country and to provide benefits to underprivileged girls. The Indian government introduced the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme to address the issue of gender discrimination and boost women empowerment. The name Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao translates to ‘Save the girl child, educate the girl child'. PM Modi's scheme focused on securing women's future aims to educate citizens against gender bias and improve the efficacy of welfare services for girls. It was launched with initial funding of Rs. 100 crore (US$ 13.5 million).

Sukanya Samriddhi scheme aims at accumulating the savings for the girl child in a family to secure their future and offers an SSY tenure of 21 years. The savings can also be withdrawn in case of a girl's marriage past the age of 18. Only a minimum of Rs 250 deposit needs to be made to keep the account operational and later multiples of Rs 100 can be deposited up to a maximum amount of Rs 150,000. Families can withdraw 50 per cent of the amount for a girl's higher education once she attains the age of 18. PM Modi lauds Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba for opening 101 Sukanya Samriddhi accounts