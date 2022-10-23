PM Modi Lauds 'well-fought' India Win Vs Pak; Makes Special Mention Of Virat Kohli

Following India's monumental victory over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle and congratulated the Men in Blue for a well-deserved win. He gave a special mention to former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who guided the side to a historic victory from the jaws of defeat.

PM Modi congratulates India for jaw-dropping victory against Pakistan

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, "The India team bags a well-fought victory! Congratulations on an outstanding performance today. A special mention to Virat Kohli for a spectacular inning in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead."

Virat Kohli express delight after outstanding win

After guiding India to a sensational victory, Virat Kohli said, "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic."

While elaborating on how they turned the tie in their favour, Kohli added, "From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was the back of a hand-slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."