PM Modi On India's Under-19 World Cup Win: 'The Future Of Indian Cricket Is In Safe Hands'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the India U-19 team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup. The India vs England final witnessed the Boys in Blue (Team India) winning the match by 4 wickets on Saturday to win the 5th ICC U19 World Cup. The boys in blue remained unbeaten in the tournament on their way to the title-winning campaign.

U-19 World Cup Final: PM Narendra Modi wishes the India Under-19 World Cup team

Extremely proud of our young cricketers. Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup. They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

India U19 World Cup team has had a COVID-hit campaign having lost some of their key players after the opening match against South Africa. Despite missing key players which included captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaikh Rasheed the team continued to perform well and stayed unbeaten in the league stage. Once Dhull returned the team never looked back and achieved the glory of playing some outstanding cricket throughout the tournament.

IND vs ENG: Yash Dhull thoughts on winning the Under-19 World Cup

Despite testing positive for COVID-19 skipper Yash Dhull had a great tournament. The right-handed batsman failed to score with the bat during the IND vs ENG final but in the tournament, he looked solid and scored runs when it mattered. Following the success in the Under-19 World Cup, Yash Dhull in the post-match presentation said,