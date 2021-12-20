PM Modi Praises Olympic Champ Bajrang Punia's Efforts To Educate Kids On Healthy Diet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia for his efforts to educate students and children regarding the benefits of a healthy and balanced diet. Bajrang Punia, who claimed a bronze medal in Wrestling in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will visit the Aarohi Model School in Panipat on December 23 to promote the importance of sports and nutrition.

His visit to the school is a part of the Meet the Champions program introduced by PM Modi and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) where Indian athletes, Olympians, and Paralympians will visit 75 schools pan India to educate students about the benefits of sports, fitness, and a healthy diet. This program has been launched in an attempt to motivate the youngsters to take up sports at a young age and lead a healthy life.

Earlier, Neeraj Chopra, who etched his name in the record books by winning a gold medal in javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, visited a school in Ahmedabad to talk about the importance of sports and fitness activities. Similarly, Bajrang Punia is also scheduled to visit the Aarohi Model School in Panipat on December 23.

Punia took to his Twitter handle to announce his visit stating that he is looking forward to his interaction with students. "I am very happy that in the next episode of Meet the Champions, I will be visiting the famous Aarohi Model School in Panipat on December 23. There I will talk with the kids about the importance of sports and a balanced diet," tweeted Bajrang Punia.

PM Modi believes that Bajrang Punia’s effort will motivate the students to pursue Sports

As soon as Bajrang Punia announced his school visit on Twitter, PM Narendra Modi reacted to it with a beautiful message praising the wrestler for his efforts. He stated that the program by Punia will motivate the students to pursue sports as well as create awareness amongst them regarding the importance of nutrition and a balanced diet.

“This will not only be an interesting program for the children, but it will also motivate them to pursue sports as well as life. Bajrang Punia Sir, this effort of yours will also create a new awareness among them regarding nutrition,” tweeted the PM.

Image: PTI