PM Modi Returns Kapil Dev's Compliment, Calls The Cricketer An 'inspiration'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed former India captain Kapil Dev on Wednesday, August 18, saying the icon has served as an example to all sports fans in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented Kapil Dev after the World Cup-winning captain praised him for interacting with Indian athletes who participated in the just-completed Tokyo Olympics.

Kapil Dev lauds PM Modi

Kapil Dev had written on Twitter, "Dear @narendramodi Ji, Watched your interaction with Olympians and absolutely loved it. This will strike a chord with every sportsperson.Aaj aapne poori sports fraternity ka dil jeet liya hai. Jai Hind!(You have won hearts of all sports fraternity, Jai Hind)."

PM Modi's response to Kapil Dev

Thank you @therealkapildev Ji for the kind words.



You have been a constant source of inspiration for all sports lovers.



All of us have to work together and ensure Indian sports reaches new heights in the times to come. https://t.co/gb1aifZBW0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2021

PM Modi interacts with Indian contingent from Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian delegation for a brunch at his residence after their outstanding performance at the Tokyo Olympics. He met with all of the athletes, lauding their achievements. The Prime Minister stated that the Indian contingent has inspired the country's young people. In addition, the medal-winning Olympians presented Prime Minister Modi with their sports equipment. Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra presented Modi with his javelin, while bronze medalist PV Sindhu presented her badminton racquet.

The men's and women's hockey teams, meanwhile, each received an autographed hockey stick. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain gave her boxing gloves, while CA Bhavani gave her sword. On Independence Day, the Indian contingent was invited to the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Modi showered them with adulation. Prime Minister Modi claimed that their exceptional performance in Tokyo had made the entire country proud. He said that following the Tokyo Olympics, he noticed a favourable difference among Indian parents. He believes that parents' attitudes regarding sports are changing and that more parents will encourage their children to participate in sports.

PM Modi praised Indian Olympic athletes in his Independence Day speech on Sunday, saying that the country is proud of them for bringing honour to the country and inspiring future generations. India won a total of seven medals at the recently ended Olympics, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze.

Picture Credit: @BJP4India/@PVSindhu1/Twitter/PTI