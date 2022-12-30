PM Modi Speaks To Rishabh Pant's Mother; Inquires About Cricketer's Health Post Accident

After putting out a post of concern about Rishabh Pant's health earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to the cricketer's mother to inquire about the 25-year-old's current situation following his horrific accident. Pant met with a terrifying car crash on December 30 while he was en route to meet his relatives in Roorkee. The incident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, where Pant's car crashed into the railings of the divider.

PM Narendra Modi has spoken with cricketer #RishabhPant's mother and inquired about his health following his car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near the Roorkee border today morning



(file photos) pic.twitter.com/cnqi8QL7IX — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

PM Modi is 'distressed by Rishabh Pant's accident

Despite the ongoing grief at home following the passing away of his mother, Heeraben Modi, PM Modi has shown a tremendous amount of concern about Rishabh Pant's health. Before speaking with the Team India wicket-keeper's mother, PM Modi also put out a tweet to voice his concern regarding the 25-year-old's health. "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being," read PM Modi's post.

Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

The Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji called up Rishabh Pant's family and inquired about his health following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance. — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022

Rishabh Pant undergoing treatment for injuries in hospital

Soon after Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30, the BCCI put out a detailed statement to highlight the injuries suffered by the 25-year-old.

The Indian cricketing board's statement read, "India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

Media Statement - Rishabh Pant



The BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.



Details here 👇👇https://t.co/NFv6QbdwBD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022

Image: PTI, ANI