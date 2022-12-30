Last Updated:

PM Modi Speaks To Rishabh Pant's Mother; Inquires About Cricketer's Health Post Accident

After putting out a post of concern earlier in the day, PM Modi also spoke to Rishabh Pant's mother to inquire about the 25-year-old's health.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
PM Modi and Rishabh Pant

Image: PTI, ANI


After putting out a post of concern about Rishabh Pant's health earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to the cricketer's mother to inquire about the 25-year-old's current situation following his horrific accident. Pant met with a terrifying car crash on December 30 while he was en route to meet his relatives in Roorkee. The incident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, where Pant's car crashed into the railings of the divider.

PM Modi is 'distressed by Rishabh Pant's accident

Despite the ongoing grief at home following the passing away of his mother, Heeraben Modi, PM Modi has shown a tremendous amount of concern about Rishabh Pant's health. Before speaking with the Team India wicket-keeper's mother, PM Modi also put out a tweet to voice his concern regarding the 25-year-old's health. "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being," read PM Modi's post.

Rishabh Pant undergoing treatment for injuries in hospital

Soon after Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30, the BCCI put out a detailed statement to highlight the injuries suffered by the 25-year-old. 

The Indian cricketing board's statement read, "India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries.

Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

Image: PTI, ANI

