PM Narendra Modi Shares Light Moments With Team India Players Ahead Of 4th Test; WATCH

PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese will be attending 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Ahmedabad today. 

Virat Kohli and PM Modi

Image: BCCI/Disney+hotstar


PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese are attending the 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Thursday. 

Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first and the Australian side made no change in their playing XI whereas Rohit Sharma made one change in the team from the previous Test as he brought back Mohammed Shami in place of Mohammed Siraj. Ahead of the start of the day's play, PM Modi met members of Team India on the ground and shared some light moments with them. 

PM Modi also got clicked with the BGT trophy and also sung National Anthem with the team members ahead of the start of the play.

India-Australia playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon

