'PM Or Prime Comedian?': Cricket Fans Lash Out At Sharif For Trolling India After WC Exit

Team India suffered a major upset after getting beaten by England in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday. The team's loss became the talk of the town for the sporting world as they are the No 1-ranked T20I team in the world and were the only team to win four matches in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing tournament. While Twitter was flooded with reactions to England’s win and India’s upset, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also jumped into the trolling party.

Pakistan PM faces the wrath of trolls for cryptic tweet

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif put out a tweet saying, “So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0”. It is pertinent to mention that India suffered a 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and another defeat by the same margin at the hands of England which ended their campaign in the 2022 edition. With his tweet, PM Sharif referred to both teams’ scores against India, while implying that Pakistan and England will now clash in the T20 WC summit clash on Sunday.

Here's a look at the reactions of Indian Twitter users

Meanwhile, Shehbaz’s tweet went viral within no time and was also criticised by netizens, who wondered how the Prime Minister spares time for joining the troll wagon on social media. “Prime Minister of a Country,” a user wrote while reacting to the tweet with eyes emoji. Another user said, “Are you Prime Minister of Pakistan or Prime Comedian?”. At the same time, there were several other users on Twitter who ended up trolling the Pakistan PM for throwing shade at the Indian team.

Prime Minister of a country 👀 — Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) November 10, 2022

Are you Prime Minister of Pakistan or Prime Comedian? — Varun Kumar Rana 🇮🇳 (@VarunKrRana) November 10, 2022

At least we didnt lose to Zim pic.twitter.com/lOPaQMJCJU — Mrinango Chakraborty (@ViratKo66279185) November 10, 2022

A tweet like this coming from the Prime Minister shows the state of this country. 🤦‍♂️ — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) November 10, 2022

Negative economy, obsessed with India. India is miles ahead of your struggling economy, Mr. PM. — Indrajit.Ghose (@IndrajitGhose6) November 10, 2022

India fails to defend total against England in T20 WC 2022 semi-final

Coming back to India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, India ended up on the losing side after failing to defend their first innings total of 168/6. While Virat Kohli scored 50 off 40 for India, Hardik Pandya’s 63 off 33 boosted India’s total. However, the Men in Blue seemed ordinary in the second innings as the English openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales punished the bowling lineup to secure a 10-wicket win in just 16 overs.