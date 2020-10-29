PMCC Vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Pak Montcada Cricket Club will lock horns with Gracia Cricket Club in Match 54 of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The PMCC vs GCC match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, October 29 from the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona. Here is our PMCC vs PMCC Dream11 prediction, PMCC vs PMCC Dream11 team, PMCC vs GCC live preview and PMCC vs PMCC Dream11 top picks.

SCENES! 2 to tie off last delivery, ball in wicket keeper hands and need another run. WHAT TO DO?? 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/xFQuaUOreu — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 28, 2020

PMCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The ECS T10 Barcelona Group B matches have gone right down to the wire this season. With 10 points and one game still remaining, Falco Cricket Club will almost certainly get through to the semi-finals on their superior net run rate of +4.256 even if they lose their next match. Pak Montcada Cricket Club, with 8 points and one last match remaining, have a small chance of qualification dependent on them winning this game and going to 10 points. Even then, the team will have to hope that Catalunya - who are unbeaten so far - lose both their remaining matches and stay at 10 points while maintaining their slightly lesser run rate.

Hence, the pressure will all be on Pak Montcada Cricket Club, while Gracia Cricket Club play with nothing to lose. After losing 4 of their 5 matches, Gracia are in last place on the points table for Group B. They have two matches remaining, and even a win in both will only get them to 6 points. They have no semi-final chance.

PMCC vs GCC playing 11 prediction

Pak Montcada Cricket Club predicted playing XI: Ibrar Hussain, Syed Hashim Mir, Khizar Ali, Prince Dhiman, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Nawazish Ali, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Farrukh Sohail, Asjad Butt, Mohsin Ali, Hafiz Anwar,

Gracia Cricket Club predicted playing XI: Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Harkamal Singh, Paramjit Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain

PMCC vs GCC Key Players

Pak Montcada - Prince Dhiman, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali

Gracia Cricket Club - Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mukhtiar Singh

PMCC vs GCC Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper - Kuldeep Lal

Batsmen– Ibrar Hussain, Prince Dhiman, Khizar Ali

All-Rounders – Heera Mahey, Mukhtiar Singh, Bikramjit Singh

Bowlers – Trilochan Singh, Raja Adeel, Nawazish Ali

PMCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction

According to our PMCC vs GCC match prediction, Pak Montcada Cricket Club will win this match.

Note: The PMCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction and PMCC vs GCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PMCC vs GCC Dream11 team and PMCC vs GCC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

