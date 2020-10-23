PMCC Vs HCCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Pak Montcada CC will battle it out against Hira CC Sabadell in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our PMCC vs HCCS match prediction and PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team. PMCC vs HCCS live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

PMCC vs HCCS live: PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second match of the day for HCCS and they will be looking to make it two straight wins against PMCC. They play their first match versus Raval Sporting CC. They are currently sixth in the table and will look at today's matches as a way to pick up valuable points and stay in contention for the knockout stage.

PMCC have played only two matches in which they have one win and one loss. They have matches in hand while going ahead in the tournament.

PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: PMCC squad for PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Syed Hashim Mir, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel, Kashif Shafi, Farrukh Sohail, Nawazish Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Khizar Ali, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Nasir Shahzad, Hassan Ali Raza, Mohsin Raza, Gopi Singh, Asad Abbas, Jafar Iqbal, Yasir Mehmood, Bilal Hassan, Ghulam Sabar, Kamran Hussain, Usman Ali.

PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: HCCS squad for PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

Bakhtair Khalid, Mubashar Irshad, Khawar Mehmood, Shanawar Shahzad, Anwar Ul Haq, Sharanjit Singh, Harjot Singh, Manan Ayub, Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar, Ikram Ul Haq, Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Arshad Gujjar, F Chatta, Ali Azmat

PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

Bakhtair Khalid

Ibrar Hussain

Asjad Butt

Shanawar Shahzad

PMCC vs HCCS match prediction: PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

PMCC vs HCCS live: PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction

As per our PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction, PMCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction, PMCC vs HCCS top picks and PMCC vs HCCS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PMCC vs HCCS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

